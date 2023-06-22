City Police chief chairs meeting for security arrangements on Eid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday presided over an important meeting, regarding the security of Eid-ul-Adha/cattle markets and anti-crime measures.

The meeting, which was held at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), was attended by all Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, DIGP- Admin, DIGP - Traffic, District SSPs, SPs Investigation and other senior police officers.

City Police Chief said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, foolproof security measures should be taken while patrolling, snap checking at the entry and exit routes of the megalopolis should be made more effective and coordinated.

He ordered that the security of bazaars, shopping malls and cattle markets should be made very solid and coordinated at the police station level and security should be provided to the shopkeepers as well as the buyers, through coordination with the organizers of cattle markets. Sweeping and clearance of all mosques, Imam Bargahs and other open places including where Eid congregations are held should be ensured.

The intelligence process should be made integrated and effective at all levels.

Adequate personnel should be posted at all sensitive places, recreational places, beaches, parks and places where large number of people are expected to visit, said Javed Alam.

City Police Chief also ordered to implement strict measures against street crime incidents in the city.

He said in the cases under investigation, the arrest of the accused should be ensured as soon as possible.

The officers concerned were also directed to ensure immediate arrests of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Javed Alam Odho ordered to prepare a comprehensive strategy against other incidents like vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping. Negligence in duties such as the protection of public life and property will not be tolerated.