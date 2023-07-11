City Police Chief chairs meeting to discuss Muharram security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the security arrangements in the megalopolis for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The city police chief directed the officers concerned to coordinate with the district administration for timely issuance of NOCs and permits for Majalis and Muharram processions while strict security arrangements be ensured under the devised security plan, said a news release.

He ordered to intensify the actions against criminal elements and enhance the security of religious scholars.

Javed Alam Odho appealed to the Ulemas to promote the message of peace in Muharram-ul-Haram and play their role in maintenance of peace in the city. He also assured full cooperation of police to Ulemas and organizers of Majalis and processions.

Earlier, Ulemas and organizers present in the meeting expressed their reservations about the delayed issuance of NOCs and permits for Majalis and processions and encroachments on the routes of processions.

The meeting was also attended by Zonal DIGPs, DIGPs - CIA and Traffic -Karachi and other senior officers.