Open Menu

City Police Chief Chairs Meeting To Discuss Muharram Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

City Police Chief chairs meeting to discuss Muharram security arrangements

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the security arrangements in the megalopolis for Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the security arrangements in the megalopolis for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The city police chief directed the officers concerned to coordinate with the district administration for timely issuance of NOCs and permits for Majalis and Muharram processions while strict security arrangements be ensured under the devised security plan, said a news release.

He ordered to intensify the actions against criminal elements and enhance the security of religious scholars.

Javed Alam Odho appealed to the Ulemas to promote the message of peace in Muharram-ul-Haram and play their role in maintenance of peace in the city. He also assured full cooperation of police to Ulemas and organizers of Majalis and processions.

Earlier, Ulemas and organizers present in the meeting expressed their reservations about the delayed issuance of NOCs and permits for Majalis and processions and encroachments on the routes of processions.

The meeting was also attended by Zonal DIGPs, DIGPs - CIA and Traffic -Karachi and other senior officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Police CIA Traffic Criminals Muharram

Recent Stories

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

13 minutes ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

5 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

5 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

11 minutes ago
Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

11 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

4 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Com ..

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

4 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

4 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day b ..

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day by Military Commanders - Shoigu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan