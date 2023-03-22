UrduPoint.com

City Police Chief For Increased Security In Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 10:41 PM

City police chief for increased security in Ramadan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday instructed the officers to ensure foolproof security around mosques, Imam Bargahs, shopping malls and other places during the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the officers posted in Karachi Range at Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium, he ordered to increase patrolling in the city during Ramadan.

Karachi Police chief also asked to enhance operations against terrorists and criminal elements.

He emphasized upon the officers to adopt modern techniques in investigations of cases and timely submit challan in the courts after arresting the accused.

He instructed to ensure the arrest of the accused with the help of identification parade and footage.

Additional IGP - Karachi directed the officers concerned to carry out operations and investigations against street crimes in the city with joint cooperation.

Javed Alam Odho lauded the bravery of police officers and personnel in the attack on KPO and appreciated the security steps taken for PSL, Expo Center exhibition and other mega events.

