City police chief grieved over demise of Zia Mohyeddin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of renowned actor, producer, director and tv broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin.

In a statement, the city police chief expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.