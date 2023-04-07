City police chief visits NIM Karachi

Additional Inspector General of Police-Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Friday visited the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi

On the occasion, he addressed the under-training officers of the Mid-Career Management Course regarding the role played by police and other law enforcement agencies for the maintenance of peace.

Karachi Police chief also responded to the queries of under-training officers.

Later, Director NIM Karachi Samina Intezar presented a shield to Javed Alam Odho.