City Police Chief Visits NIM Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 10:49 PM

City police chief visits NIM Karachi

Additional Inspector General of Police-Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Friday visited the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police-Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Friday visited the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi.

On the occasion, he addressed the under-training officers of the Mid-Career Management Course regarding the role played by police and other law enforcement agencies for the maintenance of peace.

Karachi Police chief also responded to the queries of under-training officers.

Later, Director NIM Karachi Samina Intezar presented a shield to Javed Alam Odho.

Karachi Police

