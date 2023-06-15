City Police Chief visits polling station to review security measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday visited the polling station to review the security arrangements for Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections underway in Karachi.

Additional IGP Karachi carefully reviewed the security measures inside and outside the polling station.

He also issued instructions to make the election process peaceful and to further tighten the security measures.

Senior police officers were also present on the occasion.