City Police Chief Visits Residence Of Martyred Cop

February 23, 2023

City police chief visits residence of martyred cop

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday visited the house of martyred Head Constable Zaheer to offer condolences to the bereaved family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday visited the house of martyred Head Constable Zaheer to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Karachi Police chief expressed his sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the martyr.

Additional IGP assured the family of the martyred cop of full support.

On the occasion, Javed Alam Odho said Shaheed Head Constable Zaheer was a brave policeman who bravely fought the street criminals and embraced martyrdom.

Head constable Zaheer In-charge of Nasir Jump Check Post embraced martyrdom the other day during an encounter with robbers. Two alleged street criminals were killed while three were arrested in injured condition during the encounter.

