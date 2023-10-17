Open Menu

City Police Chief Visits SITE Super Highway Association Of Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 07:47 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind on Tuesday visited the secretariat of SITE Super Highway Association of Industry.

The Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi was accompanied by SSP East and other senior police officers on the occasion, said a news release.

SITE Super Highway Association President Shaheen Ilyas, Vice President Sarfaraz, CPK Chief Murad Soni and other members welcomed the Police Chief.

On the occasion, the members of the association informed the police chief about the encroachment mafia, traffic congestion and other problems being faced by the industrialist community.

The city police chief assured to resolve their issues.

Khadim Hussain Rind said strict measures were being taken against the criminal elements.

The police patrolling and CCTV cameras were being increased while legal action was being taken to evict illegal immigrants and the co-operation of the business community was very important in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, the members of the SITE Super Highway Association presented the police chief and other officers with a badge, a Sindhi cap and a commemorative shield.

