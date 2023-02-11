UrduPoint.com

City Police Chief Visits Tableeghi Congregation

February 11, 2023

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday visited the annual Tableeghi congregation and reviewed the security arrangements

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday visited the annual Tableeghi congregation and reviewed the security arrangements.

The city police chief also met the organizers of congregation, said a news release.

The organizers of Tableeghi congregation expressed their confidence over the security measures taken by police.

The Additional IGP Karachi on the occasion was accompanied by SSP West and other officers.

