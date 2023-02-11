City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday visited the annual Tableeghi congregation and reviewed the security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Saturday visited the annual Tableeghi congregation and reviewed the security arrangements.

The city police chief also met the organizers of congregation, said a news release.

The organizers of Tableeghi congregation expressed their confidence over the security measures taken by police.

The Additional IGP Karachi on the occasion was accompanied by SSP West and other officers.