City Police Claim Arrest Of Alleged Accused Of Dolphin Ayan Video Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Capital Police have claimed the arrest of the nominated alleged accused of transgender Dolphin Ayan video case and others wanted in connections with various criminal cases on Friday.
On the directives of the senior police officials, the police of Shaheed Gulfat Hussain Police Station under the supervision of SP City Ihsan Shah arrested the nominated alleged accused of Dolphin Ayan video case, Ijaz Baghi along with other accused wanted in murder attempt cases Hamza, Ahmad and others.
The police have also recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. Further, investigations were in progress.
