City Police Complete Security Arrangements For Muharram: SSP Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Haroon Rashid here Tuesday said that the city police have completed all security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram processions and Majalis.

Addressing a press conference here at Polyline, he said that there were 62 Imam Bargahs in Peshawar, 20 were highly sensitive, adding that 116 processions would be taken out from different places of the city during Muharram out of which 26 processions were very sensitive.

He said that 316 Majlis would be held during Muharram wherein nine points were declared highly sensitive.

Regarding security measures, he said that more than 13,000 police personnel would be deployed in Muharram to perform security duty, adding that 9,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of processions and 3000 on internal and external routes.

Similarly, all processions would be monitored through 200 security cameras and a supreme command room would be established in Khan Raziq area while six commander rooms would be set up in the city to take on spot decisions in case of any emergency.

The SSP said that mobile phone service would be suspended on 8, 9 and 10th of Muharram while inner city would also remain closed for three days.

He advised mourners to carry their identity cards during Muharram to avoid any inconvenience adding that the mourners would be checked at entry points of processions routes.

