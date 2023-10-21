Open Menu

City Police Conducted Several Raids In October, Arrest 37

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The district police of Bahawalpur have arrested 37 suspects during prevailing month of October and recovered weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on tip-off, the district police conducted raids in several areas lying within jurisdiction of different police stations of the district and took 37 suspects into custody.

He further said that the police had also recovered weapons from the possession of the accused.

The recovered weapons included three rifles, two repeaters, and one revolver as well as one pistols besides cartridges. The police have registered FIRs against the suspects and launched an investigation into the cases. Further probe was underway.

