City Police Continue Tight Security Hold-up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 07:41 PM

City Police continue tight security hold-up

:City Capital Police have ensured a tight security hold-up to ensure a peaceful environment in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :City Capital Police have ensured a tight security hold-up to ensure a peaceful environment in Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Satuday, on the special directives of the police high-ups, the process of tight security checking is being continued at all entries and exits of the city.

The capital city police are carrying a special crackdown against unregistered motorcycles and tinted-glass vehicles.

Besides, Station House Officers (SHOs) personnel of local police, Ababeel Squad and City Patrolling are also performing duties at checkpoints while checking suspects and travelling documents of Afghan refugees.

The documents of the vehicles are also being checked at these checkpoints through VVS System while suspects are also verified at their local level.

