City Police evolve anti-street crimes strategy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police have evolved a new strategy to curb street crimes and protect the lives and properties of the people.

The new strategy had been prepared on the instructions of the Chief Capitol Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Mohammad Ijaz Khan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In connection with the newly adopted strategy, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Kashif Aftab Abbasi along with other officers paid a surprise visit to police checkpoints established at entrances and exits to the district.

The SSP encouraged police personnel deployed at crucial checkpoints and directed them to continue the ongoing operations against suspected tinted-glass vehicles and unregistered motorcycles.

The scrutiny of the documents of suspects and illegal Afghan refugees is also in progress at checkpoints, besides vehicles are also being checked through the Vehicles Verification System (VVS).

In a statement, the SSP said that the purpose of special checkpoints was to ensure a peaceful environment and provide protection to the people.