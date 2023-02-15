UrduPoint.com

City Police Evolve Anti-street Crimes Strategy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:10 PM

City Police evolve anti-street crimes strategy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police have evolved a new strategy to curb street crimes and protect the lives and properties of the people.

The new strategy had been prepared on the instructions of the Chief Capitol Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Mohammad Ijaz Khan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In connection with the newly adopted strategy, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Kashif Aftab Abbasi along with other officers paid a surprise visit to police checkpoints established at entrances and exits to the district.

The SSP encouraged police personnel deployed at crucial checkpoints and directed them to continue the ongoing operations against suspected tinted-glass vehicles and unregistered motorcycles.

The scrutiny of the documents of suspects and illegal Afghan refugees is also in progress at checkpoints, besides vehicles are also being checked through the Vehicles Verification System (VVS).

In a statement, the SSP said that the purpose of special checkpoints was to ensure a peaceful environment and provide protection to the people.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Police Visit Vehicles Progress Refugee

Recent Stories

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

16 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

43 minutes ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

56 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.