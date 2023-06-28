City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

City police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul- Azha, aimed at averting any untoward incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :City police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul- Azha, aimed at averting any untoward incident.

According to a police spokesman here on Wednesday, "Over 2,500 police personnel have been deployed on Eid congregations, public places, shopping malls, and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident." Policemen would also patrol various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town.

Walk-through gates and scanners would also be installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens.

He said, "Police will perform their duties round the clock. Hundreds of Mosques, Imambargahs, and several other religious gatherings will be covered by armed guards and policemen during Eid." "Volunteers will also be deployed on Eid gatherings," he said"Special pickets have been set up at all the entry and exit points of the city to check suspicious vehicles besides patrolling," he added.