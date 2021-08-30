City Police foil arms' smuggling bid

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police have foiled smuggling of arms and ammunition and recovered over 40,000 cartridges from two alleged accused, said a Police spokesman on Monday.

Chamkani police station has received a tip regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition through a motorcar.

Police during search of the vehicle recovered three riffles, 9 pistols and over 40,000 cartridges and arrested two accused hailing from Darra Adam Khel.

A case has been registered against the alleged arms smugglers and further investigations were in progress.