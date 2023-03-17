UrduPoint.com

City Police Foil Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police have foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt to Punjab and arrested an accused after recovery of six kilograms of quality heroin powder from his possession on Friday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Chamkani, Iftikhar Khan, the accused Abdul Aroof, a resident of Peshawar and member of an organized narcotics smugglers gang.

The accused was smuggling narcotics in a commuters' bus and on a tip off, police arrested him while checking near the motorway.

The arrested accused has confessed to narcotics smuggling during initial investigations.

A formal FIA has been registered against the accused and further investigations are in progress.

In another incident, Mathra Police have also arrested three alleged narcotics peddlers. The accused identified as Rahim Bakhsh, Shehryar and Ahmat Khan are residents of Peshawar and involved in the heinous crime, ice drug and narcotics peddling.

Police have recovered two kilograms of hashish and ice drug worth thousands of rupees.

Formal cases have been registered against the accused and initiated investigations against them.

