City Police Foil Narcotics Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Capital City Police foiled narcotics smuggling bid by arresting an alleged smuggler here on Thursday

Capital City Police foiled narcotics smuggling bid by arresting an alleged smuggler here on Thursday.

Police Station Chamkani after receiving a tip regarding the smuggling of a huge consignment of narcotics through a vehicle to Punjab tightened checking of vehicles G.T. Road at Tarnab Farm.

During checking police recovered 35 kilograms of hashish and 10 kilograms of opium from the vehicle. An accused Gul Rasool son of Abdul Rasool, resident of Afghanistan was arrested from the spot.

During initial investigation, the accused has confessed that he is a member of a network of inter-provincial smugglers and involvement in smuggling of narcotics to Punjab.

A narcotics' smuggling case has been registered against the alleged smuggler and further investigation was in progress.

