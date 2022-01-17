UrduPoint.com

City Police Foil Smuggling Attempt Of 41 Kg Of Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 03:14 PM

City Police foil smuggling attempt of 41 kg of narcotics

Capitol City police on Monday arrested three alleged smugglers and foiled a drug smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Capitol City police on Monday arrested three alleged smugglers and foiled a drug smuggling attempt.

Chamkani police station has received a tip-off that a large consignment of drugs including opium and hashish was being smuggled to Punjab.

The three accused were residents of Khyber and Peshawar and were running an organized gang.

During the initial investigation, the accused have confessed to smuggling.

Police have recovered 36 kilograms of best quality hashish and 4 kilograms of opium.

A case of drug trafficking has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

