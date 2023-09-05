Open Menu

City Police Identify 42 Gangs, Arrest 98 Criminals During Aug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

City police identify 42 gangs, arrest 98 criminals during Aug

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police in its various operations during the month of August identified 42 gangs of street criminals involved in dacoities, thefts, mobile snatching and other serious nature crimes and arrested 98 offenders.

According to CCPO, Ashfaq Anwar, an amount of over 4.8 million rupees, 224 snatched mobile phones, 11 vehicles, 79 motorcycles, 10 tola gold, 4 rickshaws, prize bonds and other valuables have been recovered from the arrested criminals.

The CCPO further said that to ensure safety to the people's lives, property and maintenance of law and order, the City Police have not only identified the troubled areas but also prepared fresh lists of people released from jails, drug mafias and criminals of various nature.

He said some Afghan nationals, habitual thieves and street criminals were also among the listed people.

The CCPO said apart from other recoveries, 27 stolen compressors, laptops, LCDs and weapons used during the crimes were also recovered from their possession. He said the arrested criminals were involved in armed robberies, dacoities, motorcars and motorcycles snatching and lifting and other crimes of serious nature.

He further informed that some of these criminals also used to change the chassis numbers of the stolen vehicles and later shift the same to various cities.

