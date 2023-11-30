City Police launch mobile app for prevention of phone snatching

For the prevention of incidents of mobile phone snatching, purchase and sale of stolen mobile phones the Capital City Police Peshawar launched a new mobile app named FMC (Find My Cell Phone) here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) For the prevention of incidents of mobile phone snatching, purchase and sale of stolen mobile phones the Capital City Police Peshawar launched a new mobile app named FMC (Find My Cell Phone) here on Thursday.

In this connection, a special form has also been introduced for the registration of mobile dealers’ forms after verification of the Presidents of the Mobile Dealers Association and the Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station. A procedure for the purpose has also been laid down initially in Peshawar, which later will be extended to the whole province.

The mobile app was formally launched by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, (Syed Ashfaq AG) IT, Irfan Khan and SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi in a special ceremony held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line Peshawar.

The facility will now be available to all police stations in the district and registered mobile phone dealers.

Under the procedure, bio-data including the name of the phone set seller, father’s name, mobile number, national identity card number and photo of the seller will be preserved along with EMEI and the case of snatching the data of the stolen mobile phones will automatically be transferred to the registered dealers, which will also reach to police authorities, police control and concerned police stations in the shape of an alert.