City Police launches intelligence-based operations to maintain law and order

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police (CCP) Peshawar on Saturday launched an intelligence-based targeted search and strike operation to maintain law and order in the provincial capital.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that the capital city police along with security forces and other agencies has initiated indiscriminate crackdown against anti-social elements in the district and beside daily based snap checking, special checkpoints have also been established at all entry points of the city.

In this connection, a targeted search and strike operation was carried out early in the morning. All divisional Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), officers and jawans of the security forces, police commandos and personnel of the Frontier Reserve Police (FRP), Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), sniffer dogs, ladies police and other units of police are participating in the operation under the monitoring of SSP (Operations).

The operation was also monitored through an online vehicle camera.

During the operation, action was also taken against unregistered tenants and other suspects while cases were also registered against several persons involved in various criminal activities and heavy arms and ammunition including Kalashnikovs, guns, hundreds of pistols and cartridges of various bore of weapons have also been recovered from the accused.

The local level verification of the arrested accused is being carried out from different angles.