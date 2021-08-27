City Police nab 2592 absconders, cache of arms in eight months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police Peshawar Friday released its eight months performance, claiming to have arrested as many as 2592 absconders and recovered a huge cache of arms.

According to official release, the police recovered 34 hand grenades, 446 AK-47 guns, 58 Kalakoves, 312 rifles, 349 shotguns, 4,928 pistols and 486,000 bullets of different bores.