City Police Nab Alleged Narcotics Supplier
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Capital City Police on Monday arrested an alleged supplier of ice and other narcotics and recovered one kilogram of hashish and ice drug from his possession
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Capital City Police on Monday arrested an alleged supplier of ice and other narcotics and recovered one kilogram of hashish and ice drug from his possession.
The Capital City Police after receiving information, conducted a raid led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the City Police Station (Kothwali) against the accused who was busy in selling ice and other drugs while roaming the streets.
Police registered FIR against the accused who was identified as Abdul Rehman, son of Khan Malik, a resident of Kohati Gate, and formal investigations have been initiated against him.
Meanwhile, several alleged accused were arrested during a targeted crackdown against criminals in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sarband.
During the operation, SHO Sarband along with police party also recovered a Kalashnikov, five pistols, magazines and cartridges of different bore weapons. Police Station Sarband has registered FIRs against the arrested accused and started investigations against them from different aspects.
