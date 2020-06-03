UrduPoint.com
City Police Nab Criminals, Recovers Snatched Bike, Hashish, Arms From Their Possession

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:40 PM

City Police on Wednesday have arrested five alleged criminals during various crackdowns in the provincial metropolitan and recovered a snatched bike, drugs, arms and liquors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :City Police on Wednesday have arrested five alleged criminals during various crackdowns in the provincial metropolitan and recovered a snatched bike, drugs, arms and liquors.

According to Capital City Police, accused including one bike lifter Saeed Khan, Javed, Naveed, Mehmood and Afaq were apprehended by Regi police team led by DSP Zahid Alam Khan and comprised of SHO Irfanullah and police officials.

The police team recovered one snatched bike, two KG hashish, thousands of rupees ICE drug, two pistols and two bottles of liquors.

Cases were registered against the five accused and police have started investigation.

