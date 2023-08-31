Open Menu

City Police Nab Four Robbers, Two Liquor Peddlers

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Faqirabad police on Thursday arrested four members of a gang involved in street crimes and robberies at gunpoint in the city and recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons.

According to the police spokesman, on the instructions of SP Farqirabad Muhammad Omar and ASP Talal Ahmed a police team led by SHO Imtiaz Khan conducted an operation in Bashirabad area and arrested four robbers.

The police team recovered 26 snatched phones, two motorbikes and weapons from their custody and shifted them to the police station for further legal action.

The accused were identified as Uzair, Shehzad, Ruhail and Wasim residents of Peshawar. They had deprived several people of their valuables during armed robberies.

Meanwhile, the police team acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on a house where liquor was being prepared from the chemicals harmful to human health. The police took 800 litres of liquor, 103 imported empty bottles, 20 liquor-filled injections and other material being used in preparation of liquor.

The police arrested two suspects including Mamraiz s/o Saranjam and Wasim s/o Naseem, residents of Faqirkalay. The accused were involved in supplying the poisonous liquor to different areas of Peshawar city as well as other districts.

They had obtained a house on rent in a residential area for the purposes. The police registered cases and started investigations from the accused.

