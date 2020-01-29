UrduPoint.com
City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Ahsan Younis Delegation Meets CPO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:52 PM

City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Ahsan younis Friday said that improvement in the law and order situation, protection to the lives and properties of the public, timely justice, and fight against crimes and terrorism were the top priorities of city police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :City Police Officer, Capt (R) Muhammad Ahsan younis Friday said that improvement in the law and order situation, protection to the lives and properties of the public, timely justice, and fight against crimes and terrorism were the top priorities of city police.

Talking to a delegation of Crime and Court Reporters Association Rawalpindi (CCRAR) led by its President Sajjid Sheikh and General Secretary Syed Sultan Shah, the CPO said all available resource were being utilized to curb crimes besides ensuring protection of public's lives and property in the area.

He said protecting the lives and property of public was the top most priority of the police and the crime victims could visit any time to office of CPO in case of non provision of justice by police concerned.

He said that every effort would be utilized to solve problems being faced by the Journalist community adding grievances would be addressed on priority.

