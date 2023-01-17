UrduPoint.com

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani Visits Police Station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani paid a surprise visit to Razaabad police station, on Tuesday.

He reviewed front desk record, reference and cleanliness in police station building. He instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public and take all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

"All-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level," he said, adding that negligence on the part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated.

The CPO said that surprise checking of police stations would continue to ensure better quality of service delivery. On the occasion, the CPO also talked to the complainants and directed to resolve their complaints on top priority basis.

