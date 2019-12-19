City Police Officer (CPO) handed over looted valuables to owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak handed over looted valuables and cash amounting to Rs 5.5 million to the owners in a ceremony organized here at Bahauddin Zakariya police station on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of masses and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

The city police officer returned two cars,12 motorcycles,22-tola gold ornaments,30 mobile phones and other valuables to owners.

SP Gulgasht Ahmed Nawaz Shah, DSP Gulgasht Tahir Majeed, SHO Bahauddin Zakariya police station Rana Zaheer Babar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.