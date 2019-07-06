UrduPoint.com
City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak Distributes Cheques Among Investigation Officers

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak distributes cheques among investigation officers

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak distributed cheques among 75 investigation officers of the district for expenses of investigation purposes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak distributed cheques among 75 investigation officers of the district for expenses of investigation purposes.

In a ceremony held at the Police Lines on Saturday, the city police officer distributed cheques worth Rs 3.

2 million. Dareshak urged the officers to complete investigation of cases purely on merit. He asked them to complete investigation on time for provision of justice to litigants.

He also directed them to treat people with respect. SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam and other senior officers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

