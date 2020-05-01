UrduPoint.com
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Visits Police Stations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday conducted visits to Saddar Beroni and Civil Line City Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday conducted visits to Saddar Beroni and Civil Line City Police Station.

During his visit, the CPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He urged the police personnel to adopt precautionary measures and must keep a six-foot social distancing as this was the only solution to protect themselves from deadly disease.

