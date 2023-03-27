UrduPoint.com

City Police Officer (CPO Visits Flour Distribution Points

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 08:14 PM

City Police Officer (CPO visits flour distribution points

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited different points of flour distribution in the city and checked security arrangements, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited different points of flour distribution in the city and checked security arrangements, here on Monday. After receiving rumors about security lapses at flour distribution points, he immediately went to Kaleem Shaheed Park, Hockey Stadium and Samanabad and checked security arrangements in and around flour distribution centers.

He directed the security incharge to beef up security and keep vigilant eye on the movement of suspects as no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Speaking on occasion, he said that tight security arrangements were made by deputing sufficient security personnel on flour distribution points in Faisalabad.

He said that some news channels aired a rumor that a public nuisance occurred at flour distribution center in Dijkot but it was not correct as no incident of riot or public nuisance happened.

Town SP also reached on the spot and checked security situation at distribution point where people were safely and peacefully getting free flour bags, he added.

