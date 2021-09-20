UrduPoint.com

City Police Officer Holds Open Court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan held an open court (khuli kutchehry) in his office on Monday to listen to the public complaints.

A large number of people appeared in the open court and presented their applications, complaining against the police department.

The CPO issued on-the-spot orders for redressing the complaints immediately. He also directed the Police Department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of the criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of people.

He vowed to arrange open court daily in his office from 12 noon to 2pm and people could contact him without any hesitation.

