City Police Peshawar Distributes Protective Masks Among People

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:14 PM

City police Peshawar distributes protective masks among people

City Traffic Police here Wednesday continued distribution of face mask among masses as part of their campaign being launched to aware masses against corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police here Wednesday continued distribution of face mask among masses as part of their campaign being launched to aware masses against corona virus.

According to office of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Wasim Ahmad Khalil the face masks pamphlets were also distributed among travelers and general public for the second consecutive day to aware them about precautionary measures needed against corona virus.

Police also urged people to consult medical professionals in case they witness and feel any of the signs and symptoms relating to corona virus.

Educational teams of police also gave orientation to people at check posts being established in various entry and exit points of the city.

