City Police Recover 5.595 Kg Heroine, 4 Kg Opium; Arrest Two Smugglers In Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:53 PM

City police recover 5.595 kg heroine, 4 kg opium; arrest two smugglers in Charsadda

The city police in a successful crackdown against drug smuggle Friday apprehended a male and a female smuggler and recovered 5.595 kg heroine and 4 kg opium

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The city police in a successful crackdown against drug smuggle Friday apprehended a male and a female smuggler and recovered 5.595 kg heroine and 4 kg opium.

According to office of district police Officer Irfanullah Khan, DSP City Taj Muhammad received a tip off regarding smuggling of drugs from Charsadda to Punjab.

The DSP deployed SHO police station City Johar Rashid along with his team to Sardaryab check post to check each and every vehicle. The police team intercepted a car bearing Lahore registration and on search recovered 4 kg opium concealed in hidden cavities of the vehicle.

Meanwhile the city police arrested a female smuggler from Charsadda bus terminal and recovered 5.595 kg heroine from her custody. During investigation she revealed that the drug was being smuggled to Rawalpindi.

The city police registered FIRs against the two drug peddlers and started investigation.

