City Police Recover Abducted Child, Arrest Accused In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Capital City Police recovered an abducted minor from captivity and arrested a couple allegedly involved in the abduction of the child here on Tuesday

Capital City Police recovered an abducted minor from captivity and arrested a couple allegedly involved in the abduction of the child here on Tuesday.

A report of the abduction of the child (Mohammad Younas) was registered by a person namely Sartaj with Pahari Pura Police Station. The arrested accused have been identified as Anwar Khan son of Sher Khan and his wife, residents of Gulabad.

The motive behind the abduction of the child would be unearthed after investigation.

The parents of the child have appreciated the prompt action of the police for the safe recovery of their son.

Station House Officer (SHO) Pahari Pura Police Station, Bilal Hussain has said that indiscriminate crackdown in the area is continued against all anti-social elements including those involved in street crimes.

He said that the patrolling of the special rapid response force against street criminals and the local police station has been increased.

