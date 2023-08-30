City police register 578 cases of murder, attempted murder this year

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The city police registered 578 cases of murder and attempted murder during the last eight months of the current year.

In a report issued here by the police, it was said 371 cases of murder due to property disputes, domestic violence and other crimes were registered and 555 accused were arrested in these cases.

Similarly, 1005 suspects were arrested in cases related to attempted murder.

The district police arrested 5269 accused and suspects in various crackdowns against aerial firing, display of weapons, drug smuggling and selling, and other crimes.

The police recovered 456 AK-47 guns, 45 Kalashnikovs, 543 rifles, 283 shotguns and 5815 pistols from the possession of the arrested accused.

Similarly, 26 hand grenades, Rs 214000 cash and various other weapons were recovered from the arrested accused.

