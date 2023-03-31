City police reunites missing child with family

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The city police reunited a missing child with family, here on Friday.

Rescue 15 (Pukar) received a call from a citizen about disappearance of his three-year-old son Shahroz on Thursday in the limits of D-type colony police.

SP Iqbal division formed a police team which started searching for the child in the area. The team succeeded in finding the child who was handed over to the parents on Friday.

CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appreciated the performance of the team and said that the police department was fulfilling its responsibilities of protection of lives and property of the people amicably.

Meanwhile, CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an open court at his office and listened to the complainants.

He issued orders to police officers for redressing the public complaints with immediate effect.

On this occasion, the CPO said that the doors of my office were always open for the general public and provision of relief to people at their door steps was my priority.