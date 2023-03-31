UrduPoint.com

City Police Reunites Missing Child With Family

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

City police reunites missing child with family

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The city police reunited a missing child with family, here on Friday.

Rescue 15 (Pukar) received a call from a citizen about disappearance of his three-year-old son Shahroz on Thursday in the limits of D-type colony police.

SP Iqbal division formed a police team which started searching for the child in the area. The team succeeded in finding the child who was handed over to the parents on Friday.

CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appreciated the performance of the team and said that the police department was fulfilling its responsibilities of protection of lives and property of the people amicably.

Meanwhile, CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an open court at his office and listened to the complainants.

He issued orders to police officers for redressing the public complaints with immediate effect.

On this occasion, the CPO said that the doors of my office were always open for the general public and provision of relief to people at their door steps was my priority.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Family From Court

Recent Stories

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial ..

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial solidarity to drive Africa&#03 ..

12 minutes ago
 FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthqua ..

FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthquakes indicates over 20% losses ..

12 minutes ago
 Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disapp ..

Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

23 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new vid ..

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

33 minutes ago
 SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s ju ..

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isa’s judgment to delay suo motu cases

41 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.