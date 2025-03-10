City Police review Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr security plan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In view of the current situation, a special meeting was held with police officers at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line under the chairmanship of the Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Qasim Ali Khan to maintain law and order and ensure security of densely populated markets during the last days of Ramadan and observance of Eid-ul-Fitr peacefully.

During the meeting, the overall security and traffic arrangements of the city were reviewed, as well as conducting mock exercises and taking practical steps to deal with any untoward incident in a better manner.

CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan also reviewed the security and traffic arrangements of commercial centres and densely populated markets during the last ten days of Ramadan and directed to further improve security and traffic arrangements.

He instructed the police officers to stay in touch with officials of all administrative institutions, including leaders from different schools of thought, the business community and all sects.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Masood Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer Haroon Rashid Khan, SSP Investigation Noor Jamal, SP Headquarters Hameedullah, divisional SPs, SP Security and officers from other units.

CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan clarified that the Capital City Police Peshawar is utilizing all resources to protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain peace in the city.

He directed to conduct a fresh security audit of all government sensitive and important places, religious places of worship and markets and to prepare a security and traffic plan in light of the recommendations.

The CCPO further said that the process of snap checking should be further intensified at special checkpoints and all entry and exit routes throughout the district. He directed to take special care during Iftar and Sehri.

The CCPO further said that a close watch should be kept on habitual criminals released from jail and legal action should be further intensified against tenants residing illegally in the city.

He also directed police officers to make special security arrangements for their posts at night in the suburbs and to utilize existing resources.