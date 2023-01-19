City Police seize 6 kg of heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital City Police foiled the smuggling of 6 kilograms heroin and arrested an alleged inter-provincial narcotics smuggler.

The narcotics were recovered during the body search of a suspect on Sheikhano Road in the jurisdiction of Badhber Police Station.

The alleged smuggler identified as Bakhtiar son of Sardar Khan, resident of Inayat Kalley, tribal district Bajaur has confessed involvement in drugs smuggling during initial investigation, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

A formal FIR against the accused has been registered and further investigations were in progress.