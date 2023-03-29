UrduPoint.com

City Police Seizes 118 KG Hashish From A Car

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 09:30 AM

City police seizes 118 KG hashish from a car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The city police have seized 118-kilogram hashish from secret cavities of a motorcar near the Chamkani area, however, the accused escaped from the scene.

According to a Peshawar police spokesman, on a tip-off that a huge cache of narcotics was being smuggled out down the country via motorway, the chamkani police was alerted.

Meanwhile, the suspected car appeared on the scene from Peshawar's side and was overpowered after a little chase that led to the recovery of 118-kilogram of hashish concealed in its secret cavities.

However, the smugglers escaped from the scene by taking advantage of the nearby crops. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Motorway Car From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

22 minutes ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

7 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.