City police seizes 118 KG hashish from a car

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The city police have seized 118-kilogram hashish from secret cavities of a motorcar near the Chamkani area, however, the accused escaped from the scene.

According to a Peshawar police spokesman, on a tip-off that a huge cache of narcotics was being smuggled out down the country via motorway, the chamkani police was alerted.

Meanwhile, the suspected car appeared on the scene from Peshawar's side and was overpowered after a little chase that led to the recovery of 118-kilogram of hashish concealed in its secret cavities.

However, the smugglers escaped from the scene by taking advantage of the nearby crops. Police registered a case and started investigation.