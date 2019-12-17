City Police seizes foreign made cloths

The City Police have seized huge stock of foreign-made cloth worth thousands of rupees in Chamkani area and handed over it to Pakistan Customs, police said on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The City Police have seized huge stock of foreign-made cloth worth thousands of rupees in Chamkani area and handed over it to Pakistan Customs, police said on Tuesday.

On a tip off that huge stock of foreign-made cloth would be smuggled out to down the country, have alerted DSP Chamkani Circle to frustrate the bid.

In meantime, a truck was appeared on GT Road that was intercepted near Tarnab police check-post and was thoroughly searched. As result, 983 cloths' rolls were recovered by the police party and handed over it to Custom authorities. Police have started investigation after registration of case and expanded circle of investigation.