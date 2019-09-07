UrduPoint.com
City Police Station Abbottabad Recovers Stolen 3000 Court Verdict Files

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:18 PM

City Police Station Abbottabad recovers stolen 3000 court verdict files

Abbottabad police Saturday arrested the thief of verdict files those were stolen from Abbottabad Mohafiz Khana a week ago

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Abbottabad police Saturday arrested the thief of verdict files those were stolen from Abbottabad Mohafiz Khana a week ago.

According to a police press statement, after registration of an FIR at City police station Abbottabad SHO Cadet Nawaz and in charge investigation Sardar Wajid recovered 3000 stolen files of court verdict from an old book seller those were sold out by the guard of Mohafiz Khana Farman son of Javed.

On September 2, Assistant State In-charge Abbottabad Naeem Khan Wednesday registered an FIR for the missing of 241 files from Mohafiz Khana Abbottabad, the missing files belonged to various under trial cases and land record.

Assistant State In-charge Abbottabad visited Mohafiz Khan to find a file of land record but could not, on checking the other record Naeem Khan came to know that some more files of land record and current cases in civil court and appeal were missing from the record room.

Naeem Khan also informed Additional Registrar Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench in writing with a plea that when I went to find a record file from Mohafiz Khana Abbottabad which was missing then I checked other files and came to know that a whole bundle containing 241 files were missing along.

