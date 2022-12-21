UrduPoint.com

City Police Takes Tight Security Measures For Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

City Police takes tight security measures for Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital City Police have taken tight security measures for Christmas celebrations and banned all categories of leave for police from December 23-26.

These directives were issued during a meeting of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Tariq Mahmood Khan with Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Sub-Divisional Superintendents of Police (SDSPs) were issued standing orders for physical checking of all Churches within the areas of their jurisdiction and to prepare feasibility reports for their security including the required number of security personnel for rooftop and walk-through-in-gates.

Furthermore, the Names of the deployed personnel should also be mentioned.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to stay on alert and make use of helmets and jackets compulsory. They were also directed to remain vigilant.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Alert December All From

Recent Stories

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

28 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

58 minutes ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

5 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.