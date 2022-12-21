City Police takes tight security measures for Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Capital City Police have taken tight security measures for Christmas celebrations and banned all categories of leave for police from December 23-26.

These directives were issued during a meeting of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Tariq Mahmood Khan with Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Sub-Divisional Superintendents of Police (SDSPs) were issued standing orders for physical checking of all Churches within the areas of their jurisdiction and to prepare feasibility reports for their security including the required number of security personnel for rooftop and walk-through-in-gates.

Furthermore, the Names of the deployed personnel should also be mentioned.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to stay on alert and make use of helmets and jackets compulsory. They were also directed to remain vigilant.