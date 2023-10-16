Open Menu

City Police To Collaborate With FCCI For Resolving Issues: CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 07:50 PM

City police will fully collaborate with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to resolve the major city and business-related issues, said Captain Retired Mohammad Ali Zia, City Police Officer (CPO)

In an introductory visit to FCCI, he said that the real stakeholders of the city are its businessmen and he would try his best to resolve police related issues by directly involving them and in consultation with FCCI. He said that Faisalabad being a business hub has multiple issues in addition to crimes including cases of civil nature. He said that he would try to strengthen the platform of FCCI to resolve petty issues of payments and bargains etc. He said that most of the problems are complicated due to the non-accessibility of police and he would remain available to the people to hear their problems.

He said that inflation is a global issue which is generating crimes, however, he claimed that police have very recently nabbed culprits involved in bank dacoity. He requested businessmen to involve police while carrying heavy cash in the prevailing circumstances. He also stressed the need to discourage use of hard currency and instead promote digital currency to avoid cases of thefts and dacoities.

Regarding security of private housing colonies, he said that the management of the colonies could apply for arm licenses direct to the home department.

Earlier, FCCI Acting President Dr. Sajjad Arshad welcomed the CPO and stressed the need to make coordinated efforts to resolve the public issues. He said that most of the businessmen avoid reporting crimes only because of the poor response of the police department. He suggested a special desk for such people where they could submit their complaints. He appreciated the efforts of Shafique Hussain Shah who has close liaison with the police.

FCCI Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli said that Faisalabad is basically a peaceful city and its inhabitants pay best respect to the government officials. He also briefly explained the problems of eight bazaars including parking, traffic jams, encroachments and street crimes and hoped that the new CPO would focus on these issues to earn goodwill for the police department.

Tanveer Jabbar Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC also highlighted issues of this industrial estate and invited CPO to visit it. The executive members Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Maqsood Akhtar Butt and Aftab Butt also pointed out their sector specific issues.

More Stories From Pakistan