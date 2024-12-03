City Police unravel mystery of double murder case

Capital city police has unraveled the mystery of the double murder case of a mother and daughter whose bodies were recovered from Khattako Pul and Musazai canals two months ago, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Capital city police has unraveled the mystery of the double murder case of a mother and daughter whose bodies were recovered from Khattako Pul and Musazai canals two months ago, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the alleged accused, the son of the murdered woman for murdering his mother and sister for honour. The alleged accused has confessed the murder while the murder case of a one-month bridge has also been resolved in which the husband had murdered his wife.

On the directives of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division, Mohammad Zaman Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Inqilab, Ajmir Shah and a team of police personnel under the supervision of DSP Rehman Baba Circle Amjad Khan unraveled the mystery behind the recovery of the corpses of a mother and her daughter from the Khattako Pul Canal and Musazai canal and arrested an alleged murderer of the double murder case.

The arrested alleged accused Asad son of Ajmal, resident of Kakshaal murdered his mother (Mst) S wife of Ajmal Khan and sister (K) daughter of Ajmal Khan on 11th August 2024. The murdered girl was 13/14 years old. The alleged accused after committing the crime had thrown their corpses into Khattako Pul and Musazai canals and managed his escape.

The arrested alleged accused during the initial investigation has confessed the murder of his mother and sister for honour. Furthermore, investigation from him was in progress.

Inqilab Police on a complainant Ajmal Khan had registered a FIR of the murder of his wife and daughter against unknown accused and initiated investigation of the incident from various aspects.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Qasim Ali Khan and SSP Operations, Kashif Zulfikar while taking stern notice of the incident have constituted a special team under the supervision of SP Saddar Circle Mohammad Zaman for unraveling the alleged accused and their arrest.

The Special team comprising of DSP Rehman Baba Circle Amjad Khan, SHO Police Station Inqilab and others investigative officers on the basis of locally collected information and technical basis expanded the various aspects of the investigation.

In another case, the police have also resolved the mysterious death of a bride, who was married only one month ago before her murder in Suri Bala locality on 14th December 2023.

Police have arrested an alleged accused Raheed Ali, the husband of the deceased bride ‘G’ who after murdering his wife had had declared it a natural death. However, the postmortem report and inquiry revealed the actual facts.

The deceased ‘G’ daughter of Pervez Khan was poisoned to death by her husband Raheed Ali over domestic issues and misstated to hide the incident.

On the complaint of Sajid Hassan son of Pervez Khan, the brother of the deceased, a FIR has been registered against the alleged accused and initiated further investigation into the case.