City Receives 22.3mm Rain, Turns Weather Cold

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The city and its surrounding areas witnessed 22.3 milli meter rain with heavy winds and hailstorm on Sunday evening which refreshed the atmosphere and turned the weather cold and citizens feel a sigh of relief after the scorching heat.

According to Met officials, the westerly waves approached the South Punjab and cloud weather covered the sky while drizzling with heavy winds along with hailstorm forced the citizens to remain at homes.

The rainwater inundated the roads, streets which disrupted the routine life and heavy winds also disturbed the MEPCO's power supply system. The rain continued in the city intermittently. The officials said that the rainy spell would continue by two more days across the region.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Muhammad Zafar talking to APP said that heavy winds were not favorable for the mango orchard while the hailstorm is also alarming for all crops.

He said that light rain has a positive impact on the cotton crop while more rain was not suitable as the rainwater standing in cotton crop could be harmful. He urged the cotton growers to continue inspection of early sowing of the crop as jassids could attack on the crop. He also advised growers to avoid spraying on cotton crop as it could destroy the beneficial insects. He further said and advised farmers to keep inspecting their crops and consult agriculture officials for remedial measures in case of any problem.

