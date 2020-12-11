City receives 2.3 mm rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Weather turned cold as city received 2.3 millimetre rain here on Friday.

The black clouds hovered the sky throughout the day and rain continued intermittently.

The meteorological officials said that the rainy weather will persist till tonight and the weather will turn fair from tomorrow.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 17.0 degree centigrade and 10. 7 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 83 per cent at 8 am and 89 per cent at 5 pm.