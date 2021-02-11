City receives 23,400 coronavirus vaccine doses: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Thursday said that the provincial capital had received 23,400 coronavirus vaccine doses, which would be administered first to the frontline health workers including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff.

He said this during a visit to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health office here, where the vaccine had been stored in the cold room. CEO Health Dr Siddique and Dr Faisal were also present.

The CEO briefed the DC Lahore in this regard.

The DC said that focal persons were distributing coronavirus vaccine among various hospitals through proper guidelines.

He said that the vaccine would be available for the general public soon, adding that the government was working on it. He said that cold rooms would be monitored through security cameras.