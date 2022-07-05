City receives downpour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Metropolis on Tuesday also continued receiving heavy rain in its various areas where the people came out of their homes to enjoy the rain.

Whereas, Pakistan Meteorological department has predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is forecast in Sanghar, Nowsheroferoze, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, UmerKot, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi.